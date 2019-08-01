IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 32,169 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,169 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $157,694.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,327 shares of company stock worth $2,253,566. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

