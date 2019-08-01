IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 961 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,708,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,463,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,942,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,327,000 after purchasing an additional 817,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $2,604,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

