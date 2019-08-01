IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 755.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after buying an additional 822,080 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

BMV:IEI opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.10. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,994.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,480.00.

