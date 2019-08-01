IMA Wealth Inc. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total value of $111,999.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,470,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,518 shares of company stock valued at $25,016,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $522.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

