IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $56.74 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

