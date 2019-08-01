IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $273.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

