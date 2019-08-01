IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 457,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 96,773 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 280,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,649 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.58. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.