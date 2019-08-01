Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53298-3.53298 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Illumina also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.00 to $6.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.92.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.62. 73,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,144. Illumina has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $3,020,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,872,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,167 shares of company stock worth $19,899,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.