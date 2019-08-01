IGToken Price Up 11.2% This Week (IG)

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One IGToken token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. IGToken has a market capitalization of $135,659.00 and approximately $21,338.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IGToken has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00272947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01408373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00113303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About IGToken

IGToken was first traded on August 13th, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,938,346,088 tokens. The official website for IGToken is igtoken.net . IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net

IGToken Token Trading

IGToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IGToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IGToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IGToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

