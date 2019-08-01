IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87, approximately 534 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.