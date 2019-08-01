IGAS Energy’s (IGAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 242.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of IGAS stock remained flat at $GBX 55.50 ($0.73) during trading hours on Thursday. 5,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.45. IGAS Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 52.20 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.
IGAS Energy Company Profile
