IGAS Energy’s (IGAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 242.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IGAS stock remained flat at $GBX 55.50 ($0.73) during trading hours on Thursday. 5,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.45. IGAS Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 52.20 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

IGAS Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

