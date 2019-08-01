IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 697 ($9.11).

IGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective (up from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities cut IG Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 657 ($8.58) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective (down from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IGG stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 576.20 ($7.53). 1,138,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 582.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 30.24 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 5.25%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

