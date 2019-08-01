IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.86.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $2,123,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $650,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,721 shares of company stock worth $12,554,774. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.98. The stock had a trading volume of 525,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $292.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.94%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

