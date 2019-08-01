Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Receives $2.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

NASDAQ IPWR remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.