Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Icon by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $84,127,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Icon by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.62. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $165.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.56 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

