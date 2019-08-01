Ibstock (LON:IBST) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IBST has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 288.86 ($3.77).

LON IBST opened at GBX 230.80 ($3.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.97. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 265.60 ($3.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $944.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

