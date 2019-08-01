Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HY traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 70,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $76.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.66.

In related news, insider Victoire G. Rankin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $310,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,300.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,238.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,062 shares of company stock worth $1,243,813. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised their price objective on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

