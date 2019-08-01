HyperCash Price Tops $2.89 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $125.68 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00028829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00280057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.01438660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00115046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, HitBTC, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, EXX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.