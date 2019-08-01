Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $334.30. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $346.50, with a volume of 66,780 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.72.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

