Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 153,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,528. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.30. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntsman news, insider Scott J. Wright acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Huntsman by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 382,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 76,876 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Huntsman by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 98,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

