Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,129,000 after buying an additional 426,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Umpqua by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Umpqua by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 316,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Umpqua by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,388.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMPQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 13,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,116. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

