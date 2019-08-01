Huntington National Bank Sells 265 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,859,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,411,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Everest Re Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 261,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 169,952 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Everest Re Group by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 127,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,577,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,635,000 after purchasing an additional 120,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.63.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total transaction of $259,914.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,112.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $123,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,743.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,119. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $260.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

