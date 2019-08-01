Huntington National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $71.00. 5,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

