Huntington National Bank Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,254. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

