Huntington National Bank Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 96.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 316.7% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 95,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

