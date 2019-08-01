Huntington National Bank Has $45,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $283,677.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.75. 10,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,180. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

