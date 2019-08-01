Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.68. 6,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,297. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $919,980.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,829.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,921 shares of company stock worth $2,324,771. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

