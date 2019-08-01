Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Announces $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $17.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE:HII traded down $18.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.36. 296,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,383. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.08.

In other news, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $394,117.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

