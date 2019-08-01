HSBC Increases Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Price Target to GBX 140

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGC. Citigroup upgraded Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stagecoach Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 149.44 ($1.95).

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 130.90 ($1.71) on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The stock has a market cap of $732.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.87.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

