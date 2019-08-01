Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc Sells 3,377,935 Shares

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Orix Hlhz Holding Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $136,560,000.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.05. 446,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

