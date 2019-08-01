HorusPay (HORUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $456,905.00 and $3.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00278130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.01467942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00116137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

