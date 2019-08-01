HML (LON:HMLH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.11

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and traded as low as $33.25. HML shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 10,727 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from HML’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

HML Company Profile (LON:HMLH)

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

