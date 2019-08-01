Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.89 ($0.63) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.63), 70,120 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 126,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.87 ($0.62).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.90. The stock has a market cap of $291.63 million and a PE ratio of -68.08.

In other news, insider Peter Albert 2,933,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st.

Highfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash mineral properties in Spain. The company holds 100% interests in the Muga, Vipasca, Pintano, Izaga, and Sierra del Perdón potash projects, which are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain covering a project area of approximately 550 square kilometers.

