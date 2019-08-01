HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,153 shares of company stock valued at $955,670. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.75. 701,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,148,154. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.