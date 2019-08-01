Heron Resources (ASX:HRR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Heron Resources Ltd (ASX:HRR) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.46 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.47 ($0.33), approximately 68,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 83,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of $113.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.06.

About Heron Resources (ASX:HRR)

Heron Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal deposits in Australia. It explores for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, and nickel deposits. The company's primary project is the Woodlawn zinc-copper project located to the southwest of Sydney, New South Wales.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.