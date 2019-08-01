Head to Head Comparison: GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) & Niu Technologies (OTCMKTS:NIU)

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Niu Technologies does not pay a dividend. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR $15.41 billion 0.85 $1.90 billion $3.96 7.35 Niu Technologies $214.93 million 2.37 -$50.76 million N/A N/A

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 83.55%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. The company also provides vehicles design services. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of automobile engines and electric hybrid engines. The company also exports its products primarily to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

