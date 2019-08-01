Head to Head Analysis: Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of RTI Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of RTI Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and RTI Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 14.14 -$10.09 million N/A N/A RTI Surgical $280.86 million 1.12 -$1.25 million $0.12 35.50

RTI Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Precision Therapeutics and RTI Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A RTI Surgical 0 0 2 0 3.00

RTI Surgical has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.06%. Given RTI Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RTI Surgical is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and RTI Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -925.08% -714.98% -255.28% RTI Surgical -3.34% 4.32% 2.20%

Risk & Volatility

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTI Surgical has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RTI Surgical beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, general surgery, trauma and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

