Head-To-Head Analysis: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) versus AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (NYSE:APTL)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 1.15% 0.53% 0.14% AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.05 billion 3.31 $52.00 million $0.46 39.17 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clearway Energy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.96%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Clearway Energy pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

