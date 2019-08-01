HCP (NYSE:HCP) PT Raised to $34.00

HCP (NYSE:HCP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.
HCP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.
HCP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 611,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,949. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29. HCP has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HCP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCP in the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCP Company Profile
HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.
