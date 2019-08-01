HCP (NYSE:HCP) PT Raised to $34.00

HCP (NYSE:HCP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

HCP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

HCP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 611,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,949. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29. HCP has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HCP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCP in the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

