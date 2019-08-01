HCP, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:HCP)

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
HCP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years. HCP has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect HCP to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.
HCP opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. HCP has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31.
In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.
About HCP
HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.
