HCP, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:HCP)

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

HCP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years. HCP has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect HCP to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

HCP opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. HCP has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

