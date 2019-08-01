HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and risks to our investment thesis. Our current 12-month, $18 price target on shares of Amicus is derived from a 13-year DCF-based, sum-of-the-parts analysis driven by: beta of 1.70; terminal growth rate of 0.5%; risk premium of 4.93%; estimated WACC of 10.8%; and tax rate of 12.5% beginning in FY 2030. Galafold and AT- GAA at 42% each, plus the two Batten disease programs programs at a combined 16%, make up our rNPV. For AT-GAA, we assume a POS of 70%, whereas for CLN6 we assume a 45% POS and assign a 10% POS for CLN3.””

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOLD. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.91 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 386.18%. The business’s revenue was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at $9,604,319.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $528,200 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,943,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,900,000 after buying an additional 4,479,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,872,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after buying an additional 2,101,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,430,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,448,000 after buying an additional 1,113,735 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

