HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We believe a pivotal study for KIND-016 could be similar in design and size to the pivotal study of lokivetmab (Cytopoint, marketed by Zoetis (ZTS; not rated)), an anti-IL31 antibody approved for the treatment of allergic or atopic dermatitis in dogs. The 274-dog pivotal study of lokivetmab evaluated lokivetmab’s non-inferiority compared to an active control, cyclosporine. In this study, lokivetmab achieved mean percentage PVAS reductions of 42.25, 56.86, and 67.38% on weeks 2, 4, and 8, respectively. We note that despite the positive top-line data of KIND-106, it is difficult to compare the KIND-106 efficacy to that of lokivetmab until the company has disclosed the baseline results and we see the full analysis of the complete data.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KIN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $267.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

