Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price objective trimmed by Buckingham Research from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,450. Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Hawaiian by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

