Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €84.00 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €84.00 ($97.67) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €71.50 ($83.14) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.60 ($71.63).

Koenig & Bauer stock traded down €1.18 ($1.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €35.30 ($41.05). 127,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.63. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €32.62 ($37.93) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.64.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

