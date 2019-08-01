HashCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $210.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.05840014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

