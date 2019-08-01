Harvey Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 441 shares of company stock valued at $510,339 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,232.92. 480,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,759. The firm has a market cap of $860.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,131.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.