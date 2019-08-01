Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

HBIO opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 196,375 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 57.3% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 213,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 77,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $469,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

