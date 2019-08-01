Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,899. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,230,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $54,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,697,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 288,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 506,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 261,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

