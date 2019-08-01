Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,014 ($26.32) to GBX 2,490 ($32.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shore Capital raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,541 ($20.14) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,990.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

