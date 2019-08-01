Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57, approximately 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91.

About Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK)

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

